CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: 2 OSU Football Players Arrested On Alleged Rape & Kidnapping Charges!!!

Amir Riep Jahsen Wint Mugshots

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

2 OSU football players have been arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping according to the Frankin County jail… One of the players is even from Cincinnati.

Via FOX19

Amir Riep, 21, a former Colerain High School football player, and his teammate, Jahsen White, 21, were booked into the jail overnight, officials there confirmed early Wednesday. Both are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court. Court records allege the incident happened on Feb. 4 about 9:45 p.m., according to Eleven Warriors.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

OHIO: 2 OSU Football Players Arrested On Alleged Rape & Kidnapping Charges!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Yung Miami! Here Are 10 Times…
 9 hours ago
02.12.20
10 items
For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses…
 9 hours ago
02.12.20
5 items
NFL Reinstates Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett From Suspension
 10 hours ago
02.12.20
15 items
#LHHNY: Yandy & Kimbella Almost Scrap, The Creep…
 18 hours ago
02.12.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close