CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Local veteran invited to White House for State of the Union

Tony Rankin, a U.S. veteran who found himself homeless in Tennessee after returning from a tour of duty, now lives and works in Cincinnati and has been given an unexpected opportunity to share his story of redemption with the world.

Rankin was invited to the White House to meet President Donald Trump and to share his story ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

He said his success is thanks to a company that took a chance on him, and on others in similar situations.

Rankin spent time in and out of jail and said he was at rock bottom after his release from prison.

“I had been to so many interviews and job sites trying to get a job, but once they found out that I was not only homeless, a vet, and also I had been in the penal system, I’m an ex-felon, it’s hard to get a job,” said Rankin.

He struggled to find work, struggled with homelessness, and struggled with his personal relationships after returning from his tour in Afghanistan. He said his PTSD had gotten the best of him.

Local veteran invited to White House for State of the Union  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
15 items
#LHHNY: Olivia Checks Rich, Tahiry Has A Medical…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
12 items
Singer Who Dresses Like A Rapper Calls Them…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
French Montana ft. Juicy J “50’s & 100’s,”…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
18 items
Ja Morant Wants All The Smoke With Andre…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close