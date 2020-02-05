CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Joe Burrow is getting a personal chef with his first big check!

Grant Delpit LSU National Championship

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

In an interview on the red carpet during the Big Game weekend Joe Burrow was asked lots of questions. One question was about who wants to play for, and his reply was, “I’ll play for who ever wants to have me, it’s an honor to be in that discussion.” Then he was asked, “even Cincinnati?” He then said, “I’ll play anywhere, we both have processes to go through, they have theirs and I have mine, who knows what can happen.”

That wasn’t the most interesting comment, because he looks to be following in the footsteps of so many other great athletes with his first big purchase. When he was asked what would be his first purchase, he said, “a personal chef.” That seems like a smart choice considering his health is vital to this career. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope he makes it to Cincinnati.To read the full story click here

Joe Burrow is getting a personal chef with his first big check!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
15 items
#LHHNY: Olivia Checks Rich, Tahiry Has A Medical…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
12 items
Singer Who Dresses Like A Rapper Calls Them…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
French Montana ft. Juicy J “50’s & 100’s,”…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
18 items
Ja Morant Wants All The Smoke With Andre…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close