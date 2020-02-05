CLOSE
Cincinnati: Do You Love Cars? The 2020 Auto Show Is In Cincinnati!

Do you love cars? If you do there’s a car show in Cincinnati going down at the Duke Energy Center starting today.

Whether you’re a prospective buyer and want to sit behind the wheel of your dream car, a motorhead who can’t get enough of the cutting edge of what the automotive industry has to offer, or just love that new car smell and are looking for a fun event, the Cincinnati Auto Expo has it all.

