All4Cincy: Trina Jackson from The Office of Reentry and the One- Stop Resource Center

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

This past Wednesday, Trina Jackson, the director of the Office of Reentry, became a new family member of the TropHouse.

The office of Reentry offers multiple services and resources for those who are reentering society after incarceration.

Some of those services including; housing, clothing, food, health care, and employment, just to name a few.

Trina stopped by to tell us about an event they have every last Friday of the month called the One-Stop Resource Center, where they bring all their services to one spot.

