21-year-old Indianapolis rapper Troy Ward–known by his rap name T Ward– is facing serious time after being convicted of robbery and murder charges from a triple murder incident in 2017. Prosecutors used cellphone records and other evidence to convict the rapper including rap lyrics from Ward’s song, “Im Different.”

The story began in 2017 when Ward and several of his accomplices planned to rob a local marijuana dealer. When the dealer answered the door, Ward and the other men stormed the home and began shooting. The dealer and his two roommates were murdered. Ward and the other men grabbed a safe from the dealer’s bedroom, then fled the scene.

Ward was already a suspect in the case. However, after prosecutors discovered the song, they had more reason to believe he was involved. In the song the rapper reportedly states: “I creep up to the door silently and slow / I opened up that (expletive) and now we clashing poles / Two shots to the body two shots to the dome / Finesse the (expletive) stash and then I took it home,”

Although prosecutors thought these lyrics sealed the case, Ward’s attorney thought otherwise. He told the IndyStar “There are a lot of songs that have similar content. Are all of these artists talking about events that they were witnesses or part of, or are they creating art based on society?”

The rapper has been sentenced to 180 years in prison.

Source: IndyStar

Indianapolis Rapper Charged After Song Lyrics Tie Him To Triple Murder was originally published on hot963.com

Written By: Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: