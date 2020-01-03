DaBaby Held Without Bond After Active Texas Warrant Discovered

DaBaby has had some run-ins with the law yet managed to skirt doing any serious time but his latest legal hurdles might put an end to that winning streak. The North Carolina rapper was arrested Thursday (January 2) in connection to a robbery but an active warrant in Texas looks like a barrier to freedom.

While it appeared that the skirmish that led to the “Bop” star’s team to dole out a midday fade was inspired by an allegedly janky promoter, the courts framed the violent act as a robbery. Miami police slapped the bracelets on the artist born Jonathan Kirk and hauled him for questioning, then after he was given a light $1,500 bond.

However, the warrant, which stems from a battery charge in Texas popped up in court records and it looks like DaBaby might be getting processed by the Lone Star State. In what little reports that are available about DaBaby’s ordeal, all signs point to his team hopefully working out a deal with Texas officials so that he can go free and continue his career.

As it stands, it has been an eventful time for the popular Hip-Hop artist. Last week, DaBaby was arrested in his hometown of Charlotte after performing at the Bojangles Coliseum for possession of marijuana. He claims that police in the town have been targeting him due to his celebrity status.

Before his current level of fame, DaBaby was involved in a November 2018 shooting incident that left a 19-year-old man dead at a North Carolina Walmart. DaBaby was never jailed in the incident and maintained he acted in self-defense.

.@DaBabyDaBaby in Miami court this morning following his arrest last night. https://t.co/vsuzTIqHe9 pic.twitter.com/yk49b8fa2a — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) January 3, 2020

