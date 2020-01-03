Frank Ocean & Travis Scott Tapped To Headline Coachella 2020

Music fans rejoice!

On Friday (Jan. 3), Coachella has officially released the 2020 lineup, announcing Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine as the iconic festival’s headliners for both weekends. The festival, which takes place in Indio, California, runs two weekends in April and features a vast amount of performances, including Megan Thee Stallion and Da Baby who are also among the list of performers.

The star-studded bill also includes performances by Big Sean, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Lil Nas X, City Girls, FKA twigs, BROCKHAMPTON, and Run the Jewels. Fans can also expect performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Daniel Caesar, Ari Lennox, and Swae Lee, along with an array of other artists.

In addition to the announcement of performers, organizers have also introduced presale registration to allow anyone to sign up for exclusive access to purchase their Weekend 2 passes and the ability to finance your tickets. According to the site, fans have the ability to lock down tickets by paying half of the balance at the time of purchase with the remaking balance due one month later. This is the first time that a festival has given the option to finance tickets directly from promoters and it has proves successful with Weekend 1 of the exemplary festival selling out in a matter of hours.

Coachella 2020 will take place over two back-to-back weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Weekend 1 is already sold out, but the pre-sale for Weekend 2 is set to begin Monday, Jan. 6, at 12 p.m. PST.

Coachella’s headliner performances are never short of legendary. In 2018, Beyoncé made her comeback post twin delivery with her domination of the festival which was aptly dubbed “Beychella.” In 2019, Coachella was headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala, with additional performances from Juice WRLD, Janelle Monáe, Anderson .Paak, Kid Cudi, Solange, Khalid, and H.E.R.

Check out the full lineup below and for more information on how to purchase your tickets, click here.

