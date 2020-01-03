Introducing ‘The Morning Hustle’ Radio Show With Headkrack, Angie Ange & More

Next Monday, a new nationally syndicated radio show will hit the daytime airwaves featuring some familiar faves. The Morning Hustle show will feature Headkrack, Angie Ange and more.

Joining Headkrak and Angie Ange on this exciting new journey will be OnAir Jordan, Lore’l, and Billy Sorrells. Savvy fans might remember Headkrack from his time on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and they can expect more of his hard-hitting commentary on all things Hip-Hop and Pop Culture.

Angie Ange also brings tons of live radio expertise as a longtime host with Washington, D.C.’s 93.9 WKYS and Her “Royal Hypeness” will surely bring more of the same. Rounding out the team is St. Louis native OnAir Jordan who has been in the game since middle school, Lore’l, who some may know from her co-hosting duties on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast along with radio, and electrifying comedian Billy Sorrells.

The Morning Hustle begins its audio morning time takeover on Monday, January 6 beginning at 6AM ET.

