Minimum wage workers in the state are set to receive a 15 cent increase in 2020 taking it from $8.55 an hour to $8.70. Over the last couple of years, Ohio has been gradually raising the minimum wage in the state. In 2019 the minimum wage got a 25 cent increase, in 2018 the minimum wage got a 15 cent increase and in 2016 the increase was 5 cents.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Ohio is one of the twenty-two states increasing their minimum wage in 2020. This will affect the pay of 6.8 million American’s across the country. If you don’t think $8.70 is enough of a pay increase you may want to consider applying for a job at Target. In June of 2019 Target increased its minimum wage pay to $13 and plan on raising it to $15 an hour in 2020. Amazon also recently raised it’s minim wage pay to $15 an hour and has a location in Obetz (a suburb in Columbus). Other higher-paying employers include Starbucks ($15 an hour), COSTCO ($13 an hour), and JP Morgan Chase ($15 an hour).
TRENDING STORY: Ohio Woman Arrested After Stabbing Father to Death and Moving into His Home
The Latest:
- Cincinnati Named City With Highest Hate Crime Rates in Ohio
- Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2020
- Ohio Woman Arrested After Stabbing Father to Death and Moving into His Home
- Drake Gets Ears Pierced and Fans Don’t Know How to React
- Sean Price & Lil Fame ft. Rim, Teflon & I-Fresh “Peter Pop Off,” Boosie Badazz ft. Tycho Cassini “Rotation” & More | Daily Visuals 12.24.19
- DaBaby Harrassed By Police In His Hometown, Busted For Weed
- Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic 50th Birthday Party [Video]
- Kawhi Leonard Sank Potential Los Angeles Lakes Deal With Illegal Requests
- DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful Arrest After His Show
- Ski Slope Drake Drops New Song & Video For “War”