Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating Wiz Khalifa?

(AllHipHop Rumors) They sure look happy together, but are Wiz Khalifa and Megan Thee Stallion dating? I didn’t even know they knew each other, much less being cool enough to work out. Meg seems to be somebody that has a great spirit and gets along with everybody. She recently showed up at the hospital when French Montana was in ICU and then the rumors spawned from there. I didn’t jump on those rumors, because it seemed to be pure BS. The pair are on the gram working out and having a great time, but there there is another video…of her rubbing all on his face!

All in all, Meg is getting what they call “a reputation.” Now she responded to the allegations that she’s dating Wiz…and others.

