Beyonce and Kelly Rowland ‘Sexually Harassed By Jagged Edge Members’ Alleges Mathew Knowles

The R’n’B group toured with Destiny’s Child in the late 90s, sharing a tour bus while Beyonce and Kelly were 16 years old. And Mathew, 67, has alleged that unnamed members of Jagged Edge – made up of twins Brandon and Brian Casey, Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman – harassed the two stars on tour. Knowles was speaking on YouTube channel VladTV about his new book Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story when he was asked how original DC members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson came to leave the group. Mathew, who managed Destiny’s Child, said: ‘That started from a poor decision that I made inputting… both Destiny’s Child and Jagged Edge on the same tour bus. Now, remember, the girls are minors. They’re minors. They’re 16 years old. The guys are 21, 22 years old.