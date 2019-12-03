If you follow Solange on Instagram hopefully you’ve been fortunate to see her go live rehearsing blessing us with a preview of remixed music from her album ‘When I Get Home’. Up until now, we had no idea what she was rehearsing for but after this performance, we are guessing that this performance on The Tonight Show was one of the things she was preparing for.
Host Jimmy Fallon introed the mini-concert with the news that the directors cut of ‘When I Get Home’ performance art will be available on all digital platforms next week.
Solange and her all-black band and dancers performed just over nine minutes long with a melody of songs from her album ‘When I Get Home’ released in February of 2019. The performance included “Taking on the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down with the Clique,” “Binz,” “Almeda,” and more.
Solange might have just made the blackest performance ever on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and we stan! Watch it for yourself here.
We just want to know when Solange with hit the road with a full tour…
#WhenIGetHome: Solange’s New Album Has Officially Saved Black History Month
WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute Performance on The Tonight Show was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com