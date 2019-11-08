CLOSE
Gold Star Giving Veterans and Active Duty Military a Free Meal

 

If you’re a Veteran thank mark your calendars and make plans to get your complimentary meal from Gold Star on Monday, November 11th!

All Gold Star locations will be honoring Veterans and active duty military with a complimentary 3-Way and drink at all of their locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.  To receive your free meal, present a military ID or another form of identification.

“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate and honor the service and sacrifice of service men and women, and say thank you for all they have done, and continue to do, for our country,” said Gold Star President & CEO Roger David. “We look forward to serving those who served us as a token of our gratitude.”

Click here for more information or to find a location near you 

 

