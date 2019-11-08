Gold Star Giving Veterans and Active Duty Military a Free Meal

If you’re a Veteran thank mark your calendars and make plans to get your complimentary meal from Gold Star on Monday, November 11th!
All Gold Star locations will be honoring Veterans and active duty military with a complimentary 3-Way and drink at all of their locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. To receive your free meal, present a military ID or another form of identification.
“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate and honor the service and sacrifice of service men and women, and say thank you for all they have done, and continue to do, for our country,” said Gold Star President & CEO Roger David. “We look forward to serving those who served us as a token of our gratitude.”
Click here for more information or to find a location near you
The Latest:
- Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld From Their Streaming Service
- From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples & Diddy: 5 Must-See Videos This Week
- College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
- Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince
- Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump Jr. On ‘The View’
- Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By Saying She Knows Alicia Keys
- Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At First Colonoscopy Experience [WATCH]
- Lizzo’s British Vogue Cover Proves, Once Again, She’s 100 Percent That B***h
- Gucci Mane Wants Answers About What Happened To His Ferrari
- AT&T Owes Its Customers Millions Of Dollars