Fetty Wap Pleads Not Guilty To Hitting Valet In Vegas

(AllHipHop News) Whew, looks like Fetty Wap is opting to fight assault charges in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the New Jersey native plead not guilty in court after punching a security guard in Las Vegas at the beginning of September.

On September 1, a security officer arrived on the scene at the Mirage Hotel and Casino after being called to the valet area at 6:10 am to “break up a fight.”

Once he arrived, Fetty Wap, real name Willie Maxwell II allegedly punched him three times.

He was arrested two hours at 8:30 am on September 1st at 3400 Las Vegas Blvd on the Las Vegas strip, but released from custody the same day on his own recognizance.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police stated he had three battery charges for the three employees he allegedly hit.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court online records, the “Trap Queen” rapper plead not guilty to one misdemeanor count of battery during his arraignment.

As far as his music career, the show continues — with Fetty Wap showing no signs of disturbance on his social media pages.

