Pink Lady Honoree: Taylor Thompson

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors
Diagnosed in 2017 at the young age of 26 with triple-negative breast cancer, Taylor was determined to beat it! Prior to diagnosis, Taylor taught special education at a local high school.
She enjoys helping others and giving back to the community w. 12+ years of childcare experience and love of children. Taylor enjoys traveling, writing, music, dance, & spending time with her friends and family.
This past August, she and her boyfriend welcomed their 1st child into the world, something she considers her greatest achievement so far. Everyday Taylor lives life to the fullest and encourages those around her to do the same!
20 Breast Cancer Myths
1. Myth: Exposing a tumor to air during surgery causes cancer to spreadSource: 1 of 17
2. Myths: Women with small breast have a lower chance of getting breast cancerSource: 2 of 17
3. Myth: Breast implants can raise the risk of getting breast cancerSource: 3 of 17
4. Myth: Every women has a 1-in-8 chance of getting breast cancerSource: 4 of 17
5. Myth: If you’re at risk of getting breast cancer there isn’t much you can do.Source: 5 of 17
6. Myth: Wearing antiperspirant can increase the risk of breast cancer.Source: 6 of 17
7. Myth: You can’t get cancer after a mastectomySource: 7 of 17
8. Myth: Your father’s family history of breast cancer doesn’t affect you as much as your mothers.Source: 8 of 17
9. Myth: Getting annual mammograms exposes you to radiation that can cause breast cancer.Source: 9 of 17
10. Myths: Needle biopsies can disturb cancer cells and cause them to spread to other parts of the body.Source: 10 of 17
11. Myth: Breast cancer is the, second leading cause of death in the nation after heart disease.Source: 11 of 17
12. Myth: If your mammography report is negative, there is nothing to worry about.Source: 12 of 17
13. Myth: Hair straighteners can cause cancer in African American womenSource: 13 of 17
14. Myth: Fertility treatments increase the risk of getting breast cancer.Source: 14 of 17
15. Myth: Living near power lines can cause breast cancer.Source: 15 of 17
16. Myth: Having an abortion increases the risk of breast cancer.Source: 16 of 17
17. Myth: Breast cancer is preventableSource: 17 of 17
Pink Lady Honoree: Taylor Thompson was originally published on rnbcincy.com