Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Sharonda Washington

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors
This week we would like to recognize and honor Sharonda Washington. December 3rd, 2018 her entire life changed when she was diagnosed with cancer in her breast. She had to make the tough decision of getting a double mastectomy! The surgeon removed all the cancer cells yet she was still encouraged to complete four rounds of chemotherapy. With God’s faith, she was able to hold on after going thru many personal losses. After two additional surgeries and on reconstructive surgery she can now say she is cancer-free!
Sharonda we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!
20 Breast Cancer Myths
1. Myth: Exposing a tumor to air during surgery causes cancer to spreadSource: 1 of 17
2. Myths: Women with small breast have a lower chance of getting breast cancerSource: 2 of 17
3. Myth: Breast implants can raise the risk of getting breast cancerSource: 3 of 17
4. Myth: Every women has a 1-in-8 chance of getting breast cancerSource: 4 of 17
5. Myth: If you’re at risk of getting breast cancer there isn’t much you can do.Source: 5 of 17
6. Myth: Wearing antiperspirant can increase the risk of breast cancer.Source: 6 of 17
7. Myth: You can’t get cancer after a mastectomySource: 7 of 17
8. Myth: Your father’s family history of breast cancer doesn’t affect you as much as your mothers.Source: 8 of 17
9. Myth: Getting annual mammograms exposes you to radiation that can cause breast cancer.Source: 9 of 17
10. Myths: Needle biopsies can disturb cancer cells and cause them to spread to other parts of the body.Source: 10 of 17
11. Myth: Breast cancer is the, second leading cause of death in the nation after heart disease.Source: 11 of 17
12. Myth: If your mammography report is negative, there is nothing to worry about.Source: 12 of 17
13. Myth: Hair straighteners can cause cancer in African American womenSource: 13 of 17
14. Myth: Fertility treatments increase the risk of getting breast cancer.Source: 14 of 17
15. Myth: Living near power lines can cause breast cancer.Source: 15 of 17
16. Myth: Having an abortion increases the risk of breast cancer.Source: 16 of 17
17. Myth: Breast cancer is preventableSource: 17 of 17
Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Sharonda Washington was originally published on rnbcincy.com