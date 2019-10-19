CLOSE
Breast Cancer Awareness
HomeBreast Cancer Awareness

Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Keyana Williams

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors

 

Keyana Williams Pink Lady Honoree

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Keyana Williams is 35 years old and the mother of two little girls, 10 and 6. She was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer on August 26, 2016, and underwent 5 months of chemotherapy, 6 weeks of radiation, and had a double mastectomy and total hysterectomy.  She choose to go this route in preventative care because she is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene which means that at that time she had an 80% chance of getting cancer again, only the next time it could have been somewhere in her reproductive system.

She’s endured more surgeries than she can count at this point but she thanks God every day that she is here for her children. Now, she spends a lot of time now encouraging others who are going through this journey and who have been affected by anyone going through any kind of cancer. Her goal is to write a book on my experiences to encourage others and to educate others, as well as get into motivational speaking.

Keyana we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!

 

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

8 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

Continue reading Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

Hearing the sentence, “you have with cancer.” has to be extremely difficult. These inspiring celebrities were diagnosed with cancer and survived. We all know of the most common cancers, like breast and prostate cancer. There are several types of cancer, like; skin cancer, bladder, brain, and cervical. Breast Cancer T-Lymphoma Prostate Cancer Basal Cell Carcinoma Melanoma RELATED ARTICLE :Don’t Miss This 11-Year Old Cancer Survivor From Raleigh On ‘America’s Got Talent’ RELATED ARTICLE : Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is Still Cancer-Free RELATED ARTICLE :Gregg Leakes Announces Via Instagram That He’s Cancer-Free

 

The Latest:

Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Keyana Williams  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Videos
Latest
9 items
Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes Speaks…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Kevin Gates “Walls Talking,” EARTHGANG “Up” & More…
 5 days ago
10.17.19
Stadium Goods Previews Off-White x Nike Dunk Low…
 5 days ago
10.17.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…
 5 days ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close