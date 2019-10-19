Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Keyana Williams

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors

Keyana Williams is 35 years old and the mother of two little girls, 10 and 6. She was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer on August 26, 2016, and underwent 5 months of chemotherapy, 6 weeks of radiation, and had a double mastectomy and total hysterectomy. She choose to go this route in preventative care because she is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene which means that at that time she had an 80% chance of getting cancer again, only the next time it could have been somewhere in her reproductive system.

She’s endured more surgeries than she can count at this point but she thanks God every day that she is here for her children. Now, she spends a lot of time now encouraging others who are going through this journey and who have been affected by anyone going through any kind of cancer. Her goal is to write a book on my experiences to encourage others and to educate others, as well as get into motivational speaking.

Keyana we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!

