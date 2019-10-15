CLOSE
Breast Cancer Awareness
HomeBreast Cancer Awareness

Meet Pink Lady Honoree: TaMika Gordon

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors

 

Pink Lady TaMika Gordon

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

This week we would like to recognize and honor TaMika Gordon.  December 3rd 2018 her entire life changed when she was diagnosed with cancer in her breast.  She had to make the tough decision of getting a double mastectomy!  The surgeon removed all the cancer cells yet she was still encouraged to complete four rounds of chemotherapy.  With God’s faith she was able to on after going thru many personal losses.  After two additional surgeries and one reconstructive surgery, she can now say she is cancer-free.  TaMika we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!

 

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

8 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

Continue reading Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

Hearing the sentence, “you have with cancer.” has to be extremely difficult. These inspiring celebrities were diagnosed with cancer and survived. We all know of the most common cancers, like breast and prostate cancer. There are several types of cancer, like; skin cancer, bladder, brain, and cervical. Breast Cancer T-Lymphoma Prostate Cancer Basal Cell Carcinoma Melanoma RELATED ARTICLE :Don’t Miss This 11-Year Old Cancer Survivor From Raleigh On ‘America’s Got Talent’ RELATED ARTICLE : Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is Still Cancer-Free RELATED ARTICLE :Gregg Leakes Announces Via Instagram That He’s Cancer-Free

 

The Latest:

Meet Pink Lady Honoree: TaMika Gordon  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Videos
Latest
9 items
Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes Speaks…
 2 days ago
10.17.19
Kevin Gates “Walls Talking,” EARTHGANG “Up” & More…
 2 days ago
10.17.19
Stadium Goods Previews Off-White x Nike Dunk Low…
 2 days ago
10.17.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…
 2 days ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close