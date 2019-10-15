Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors
This week we would like to recognize and honor TaMika Gordon. December 3rd 2018 her entire life changed when she was diagnosed with cancer in her breast. She had to make the tough decision of getting a double mastectomy! The surgeon removed all the cancer cells yet she was still encouraged to complete four rounds of chemotherapy. With God’s faith she was able to on after going thru many personal losses. After two additional surgeries and one reconstructive surgery, she can now say she is cancer-free. TaMika we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!
Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?
Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?
1. Robin Roberts -Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Colin Powell -Diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 40.Source:WENN 2 of 8
3. Robert Deniro - Diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2003Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. Wanda Sykes - Diagnosed in 2011 with early stage breast cancerSource:Getty 4 of 8
5. Hoda Kotb- Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010Source:Getty 5 of 8
6. Ben Stiller- Survived prostate cancer after being diagnosed in 2014Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. Mr. T- In 1995 was diagnosed with T-Cell LymphomaSource:Getty 7 of 8
8. Betsey Johnson - Diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999Source:WENN 8 of 8
Meet Pink Lady Honoree: TaMika Gordon was originally published on rnbcincy.com