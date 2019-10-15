Summer may be over, but Summer Walker’s reign is just heating up.

Walker’s debut album, ‘Over It’, has gotten the Interscope artist the most streams in a week for a female R&B artist ever. More than Beyonce. More than Rihanna.

All’them.

It sold more than 134 thousand album-equivalent units in just 7 days.

The album, which was executive produced by London on da Track, features some heavy duty features. Including Drake, Usher, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXY DOOR, Jhene Aiko and more.

Check it out on your favorite streaming service and let us know what you think!

Summer Walker Makes Streaming History with ‘Over It’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 24 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: