Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Sweet Potato Pie

Ain’t nothing like a good sweet potato pie recipe like your grandma used to make!  But if your grandma was like every old school grandma, she didn’t really have a recipe because she had skills like that!

So we wrote our recipe down for Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe for you enjoy and share with your entire family!

 

Ingredients:

  • 4 ounces butter, softened
  • 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 small can (5 ounces, about 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons) evaporated milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 prepared pie shells, unbaked

Preparation:

Mix butter, potatoes, sugar and evaporated milk until well blended. Add vanilla, eggs, and cinnamon; mix well. Pour into the prepared pie shells. Bake in a 350° oven for about 1 hour, until set.

Makes 2 pies.

 

