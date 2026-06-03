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Hip-Hop and R&B have always been about truth-telling. From speaking on social issues to celebrating identity, these genres have given artists a platform to share their stories on their own terms. To honor Pride Month and Black Music Month, a growing number of LGBTQ+ artists continue to push the culture forward while creating space for authenticity, visibility, and representation. Check out 15 LGBTQ+ artists in Hip-Hop and R&B who are unapologetically themselves inside.

According to the GRAMMYs, LGBTQ+ artists have helped reshape the sound and culture of Hip-Hop and R&B. They show the world that there is no one way to exist, create or thrive in music.

From rap pioneers and chart-topping superstars to underground innovators and genre-bending creatives, these artists are showing the next generation what it looks like to live openly and confidently.

Scroll for a list of LGBTQ+ artists in Hip-Hop and R&B who continue to inspire through their artistry and authenticity.