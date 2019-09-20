Cincinnati: 71 Project Is Causing Traffic Delays

If you were wondering why there is a lot of traffic this morning it’s because of a new paving project.

A stretch of I-71 South could see some slow traffic Friday night into Saturday morning.

Restrictions will be in place between Kenwood Road and Ridge Avenue from approximately 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday to switch traffic and remove the southbound contraflow lane.

Then, the following weekend, September 27-28, crews will add a contraflow lane in the northbound direction between Ridge Avenue and Kenwood Road. The contraflow lane will be accessible only from the Lateral or SR 562 to I-71 North.

