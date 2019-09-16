CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game Of Thrones’, Colin Kaepernick, ‘When They See Us’ Win

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The awards have been handed out for the Creative Arts Emmys and to much surprise, Beyoncé‘s landmark Homecoming special for Netflix took home zero awards. The global icon was shut out of all six categories she was nominated in, losing to Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool in the Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category, the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera series, Costume, Production Design, Writing, Music Direction & Directing. Just … wow.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones took home the most awards with 10, followed by acting wins for The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other winners include Queer EyeAnthony Bourdain Parts UnknownLeaving NeverlandOur Planet and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Also a winner? When They See Us for casting and Colin Kaepernick and Nike, who won an Emmy for their “Dream Crazy” ad that debuted just ahead of last season’s NFL opener.

See the full list of winners on the next page.

Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game Of Thrones’, Colin Kaepernick, ‘When They See Us’ Win was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Diddy Says His Girlfriend Lori Harvey IS NOT…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
NC Cheerleader On Probation After Political Stunt At…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Michael Jordan Launching His Own TEQUILA
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Wiley Calls Drake a “Culture Vulture” Over OVO…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close