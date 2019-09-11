CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Doja Cat Reveals Her Search History + Plays Cat Facts With The Box Baes At Break The Internet [VIDEO]

Doja Cat - Backstage at Break The Internet

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Every time the Box Baes are together, you can expect only the wildest, most hilarious conversations and that’s exactly what happened with Doja Cat backstage at Break The Internet 2019.

The “Juicy” artist was asked a rather interesting question — what would she do if the Internet broke? Well, become a better person actually. But, the Box Baes had to dig a little deeper and Doja was more than happy to reveal some interesting factoids about herself from her search history, how she prepares for a certain kind of appointment and a certain position she enjoys above all others. Wild, right?

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Watch Doja Cat Show Out For Her “Juicy” Video

RELATED: Trending Traxx: Doja Cat – Tia Tamera ft. Rico Nasty [VIDEO]

RELATED: Houston’s DJ Auditory Has The Perfect Doja Cat “Mooo!” Mashup [VIDEO]

Doja Cat Reveals Her Search History + Plays Cat Facts With The Box Baes At Break The Internet [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Little Brother Breaks Down Why 9th Wonder Wasn’t…
 24 hours ago
09.12.19
Where’s The Food, Bruv?: Drake Reveals ‘Top Boy’…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
16 items
NFL’s Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape By Former…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close