CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO]

Lonely preteen student in locker room

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up with YouTube to release videos that focus on suicide prevention, conversations about suicide, as well as creating a safety plan for those who feel that they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

In her first video she breaks down the best way to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

1) ask questions & listen.

2) don’t try to fix it!

3) offer real support.

4) Stick with them.

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang…
 15 hours ago
09.11.19
Ric Flair Announces Deal With adidas, Says He’s…
 15 hours ago
09.11.19
Casanova ft. Fabolous “So Brooklyn,” Maxo Kream ft.…
 15 hours ago
09.11.19
Here Comes The Bride! Why Blac Youngsta Wants…
 19 hours ago
09.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close