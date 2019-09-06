ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer Shot

According to TMZ, Henrik Olsson Lilja the attorney that represented ASAP Rocky in his Swedish assault case was shot in his head and chest by someone that was waiting for him.

It was reported that the gunman jumped into an SUV after shooting Olsson Lilja.

No report if the shooting was in connection with ASAP Rocky’s assault case in Swedish.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority informed TMZ that an arrest was made for the instigation of attempted murder. No other details of the suspect have been provided.

