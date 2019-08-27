CLOSE
Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White Community as Much as Possible.”

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being deemed racist.

Cramer recently did an interview with ABC7 in Detroit where she stated that Marysville should stay “a white community as much as possible.”  She also went on to express her feelings that a black man and a white woman (or vise versa) should not marry and that this is against the Bible.

Cramer also went on to talk about foreigners should stay where they came from.    Cramer stated to The Times Herald in Port Huron that she has nothing “against blacks” but believes marriage “need to be the same race.”

After backlash from the statements made, Cramer withdrew from the Marysville City Council race.  She was one of five candidates running to fill three open city council seats in Marysville, Michigan.

 

