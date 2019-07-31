CLOSE
Fabolous Blasts Blogs Over “Bogus” Story About His Breakup With Emily B

(AllHipHop News) F-A-B-O is not feeling the press at the moment. The Brooklyn emcee took aim at blogs in a couple of Instagram posts over stories that he and Emily Bustamante broke up.

“I LOVE YOU EMILY ❤️ That @tmz_tv story is fake. I never told anyone I split up from Emily. And I wasn’t on a date. That whole story is made up,” wrote Fabolous.

In a second IG post, Fab added, “These blogs are making fake stories & breaking up families. Complicating people’s lives for a story!! For some clicks. @tmztv_ ran a baseless story with no confirmations from me or @emilyb_ I LOVE EMILY B. ❤️.”

The father of two claimed the media ran with fake news that he was cheating on Emily B, but Fabolous maintained he was actually at a meeting with a female teacher and not on a date. The 41-year-old Roc Nation affiliate also threatened to take legal action against outlets for publishing “baseless” articles.

