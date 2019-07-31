Cardi B Apologizes For Cancelled Show In Indiana

Cardi B‘s tour was set to stop in Indianapolis Tuesday night. With less than an hour until doors opened at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, fans were hit with a shocking announcement–the show had been cancelled and moved to September.

❗️URGENT❗️ Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. https://t.co/T5wX1lYtVa pic.twitter.com/TNPy5wqcWh — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019

We later were informed that the venue received a security threat and decided to cancel the event for everyone’s safety. Cardi B took to social media to share her apologies and express her feelings about the threat.

Safety comes first and we are glad everyone is safe. The security threat is currently under investigation.

Written By: Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 24 hours ago

