Cardi B Apologizes For Cancelled Show In Indiana

Cardi B‘s tour was set to stop in Indianapolis Tuesday night. With less than an hour until doors opened at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, fans were hit with a shocking announcement–the show had been cancelled and moved to September.
We later were informed that the venue received a security threat and decided to cancel the event for everyone’s safety. Cardi B took to social media to share her apologies and express her feelings about the threat.
Safety comes first and we are glad everyone is safe. The security threat is currently under investigation.
