Fight Breaks Out Inside Ohio Courtroom During Murder Sentencing!

A man who confessed to murdering his ex-girlfriend was scheduled to be sentenced today in Youngstown, Ohio, but a fight broke out inside the courtroom.

The family of Elizabeth Pledger was about to give their victim impact statements when two family members tried to jump her killer, Dale Williams.

One was hit with a taser and both men were arrested.

Williams pleaded guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Pledger. He admitted to gunning her down on Market Street in Youngstown. Investigators say he confessed that he waited over 45 minutes for her to drive by him on her way to work so he could run her off the road and shoot her.

His sentencing will be rescheduled because of the disturbance in the court.

Source: NBC4i 

Fight Breaks Out Inside Ohio Courtroom During Murder Sentencing! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

