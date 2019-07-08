CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members at Disneyland

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over the 4th of July holiday weekend when a violent fight between a family at Disneyland in California.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The video was taken at Mickey’s Toontown on Saturday, July 6th where a family can be seen physically fighting in front of their own children and other families visiting the park.  The reason for the fight is unknown but the video starts with an exchange of words between a woman and man, followed by a lengthy fight that went on for at least 3 minutes before park security intervened.

When Anaheim police the family refused to cooperate.  According to the police department, “A report was taken, There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.”

source

 

Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

6 photos Launch gallery

Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

Continue reading Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

 

The Latest:

 

Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members at Disneyland was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
T.I Working With Atlanta Task Force To Re-Purpose…
 23 hours ago
07.08.19
Cardi B Snatched Her Own Wig At Wireless…
 1 day ago
07.07.19
Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces
 1 day ago
07.07.19
Struggle Swerve: Teairra Mari Could Face Felony Charge…
 1 day ago
07.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close