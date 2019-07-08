CLOSE
Jeni’s Ice Cream Launches Special Flavor with Tyler, The Creator

Columbus based ice cream shop Jeni’s has launched their first collaboration with rapper Tyler the Creator.

The two came together to create the newly launched Jeni’s X Golf Le Fleur* Snow Flake flavor.  Snow Flake is described as, “Cool peppermint on the ivory side, warm spearmint on the green side, with buttery white chocolate melted throughout, white chocolate flakes for some crunch, and a little sea salt to bring the flavor and scent forward. Cool and warm. Ivory and green. Snowflakes in summer.”

 

Pints and scoops of the ice cream are available at the GOLF Wang flagship show and at Jeni’s Ice Cream stores.  You can also purchase a Snowflake pack that includes a pint of Snowflake, GOLF t-shirt and two of Tyler, The Creators favorite flavors online.

Check out when Jeni ran into Tyler at the GOLF Wang flagship store unexpectantly.

View this post on Instagram

WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE

A post shared by JENI (@jenibrittonbauer) on

 

Find out more and get your Snowflake pack here

