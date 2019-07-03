A$AP Rocky truly showed what his compatriot A$AP Ferg meant when he rapped “Ride With The Mob” on the hook for his big single, “Plain Jane” after putting the mitts on a young man in Sweden. However, the footage of the fight has led to the arrest of the rapper and fashion icon.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement in Stockholm tell us … cops busted A$AP on suspicion of aggravated assault. TMZ broke the story … the rapper and his team got into the brawl last weekend.

We posted the first video of the incident, showing Rocky and his entourage tossing a guy and punching him.

Witnesses told us the fight started because the man was hounding A$AP and his team over a pair of headphones he claimed they had broken.

However, AR later posted a nearly 3-minute long video which showed the man had actually broken his headphones when he smashed them on the head of A$AP’s bodyguard. Even after that clear first shot was taken … Rocky is seen on camera playing peacemaker, trying to calm the situation.

According to the outlet, Rocky will be held for at least three days while authorities examine potential charges. If charged to the fullest extent of the law, Rocky could serve a max of six years.

—

Photo: Getty

A$AP Rocky Arrested For Handing Out Vicious Fade In Sweden was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: