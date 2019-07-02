Nike Pulls Betsy Ross Flag

Nike is pulling a shoe with an 18th-century design of the American Flag. Colin Capernick advised the company that the show may be linked to racism due to the flag on the back. Nike had already delivered them to stores to be sold but, soon after Nike had asked for the shoes to be returned and that they would not be released. the shoe would’ve cost its customers $140.

There have been other instances where the athletic and fashion giant decided to cut the design to be more inclusive. There was an instance where to appeal to their Chinese consumers they pulled the shoe from being released.

To view the full story please click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nike Officially Unveils ‘Stranger Things’ Collection [Photos] 11 photos Launch gallery Nike Officially Unveils ‘Stranger Things’ Collection [Photos] 1. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 1 of 11 2. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 2 of 11 3. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 3 of 11 4. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 4 of 11 5. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 5 of 11 6. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 6 of 11 7. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 7 of 11 8. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 8 of 11 9. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 9 of 11 10. Nike x Stranger Things collection Source:NIke 10 of 11 11. 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Nike Officially Unveils ‘Stranger Things’ Collection [Photos] Nike Officially Unveils ‘Stranger Things’ Collection [Photos] [caption id="attachment_809459" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Nike / NIke[/caption] Called it! As we predicted, the contents of that missing truck have been found and Nike has officially unveiled its Stranger Things collection to coincide with the forthcoming release of the hits Netflix sci-fi series. The new season is set in 1985, so of course the kids from Hawkins are bound to be spotted in clutch Nike gear from the era. The Nike x Stranger Things collection features three choice 80’s kicks; the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind. But the first drop in the collection features Hawkins High’s green and orange school colors and Tiger mascot in the apparel and footwear. There’s a sweat suit and tee shirt in tune with 1980’s P.E. class aesthetics and the three aforementioned kicks. The Hawkins collection launches June 27 and those hoodies are FIRE. Following up on July 1 is the “OG Pack” of shoes in red, white and blue colorways—July 4, duh—that also include a nod to Independence Day 1985 with a year marker on the heel and special firework icon on the sock liners. Peep detailed photos of the collection(s) below. Snatch them right away because the resale inflation is going to be crazy.

The Latest:

Nike Pulls Betsy Ross Flag was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com