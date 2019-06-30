DaBaby Gets Year Probation For North Carolina Wal-Mart Shooting

According to TMZ, DaBaby was hit with one-year probation for his involvement in the fatal shooting that happen in his hometown at a Wal Mart last year. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office convicted the rapper for carrying a concealed gun which is a misdemeanor. He can doge jail time if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

The “Suge” rapper was arrested last year in connection to the shooting in Wal Mart. While he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, he wasn’t charged with killing the individual. He previously explained his side of the story, saying that he was in Walmart with his baby mama & his daughter when an altercation broke out which resulted in the shooting which was listed as self defense. He claims that he was threatened & was only trying to protect his family.