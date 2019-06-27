Amin Joseph, Damson Idris and Angela Lewis aka Jerome, Franklin and Aunt Louie from the FX hit show Snowfall joined Lore’l before the premiere for season 3! With the recent and unexpected passing of John Singleton, the creator of Snowfall and so many other legendary projects, the cast reflects on the times they had with him. “He left me and everyone so many codes” Damson shared, “The biggest thing that we take away from this is that he’s still here” The entire cast and crew of Snowfall have dedicated a chair on set, that no one sits in, to Singleton as a visual reminder that he’s always around.

Lore’l also speaks to the cast about more memories with John Singleton, recasting the show, British accents as well Amin and Angela’s “Throuple” and so much more!

How Did The Death Of John Singleton Affect The Cast Of Snowfall? [Exclusive Interview]

Written By: BreAnna Holmes Posted June 27, 2019

