Mike Epps is a married man, again! He and his fiancee, TV producer Kyra Robinson, tied the knot over the weekend in a private ceremony.

Celebs like Snoop Dogg, Doug E Fresh, T.I. and Tiny attended the festivities.

The Whispers performed at their reception.

Mike Epps is Married! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: