CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

DOES DRAKE HAVE A TATTOO OF RIHANNA OR ROBIN GIVENS?

0 reads
Leave a comment
2011 NBA All-Star Game - Performances And Celebrities

Source: Jeff Gross / Getty

Drake has the entire internet confused with his new arm tattoo. Fans can’t figure out if the tat is of his ex Rihanna or actress Robin Givens. Check it for yourself below:

Drake is known for tatting the face of his favorite celebs on his body. He already has tats of Lil Wayne, Denzel Washington. Aaliyah, Sade and more.

Can you tell if this tat is Rihanna or Robin??

 

DOES DRAKE HAVE A TATTOO OF RIHANNA OR ROBIN GIVENS? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Durk “Turn Myself In,” Stefflon Don &…
 16 hours ago
06.21.19
“RHOAs” Todd Tucker Bonds With Daughter At Strip…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Toronto Raptors Might Not Do White House Visit
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Beyonce & Donald Glover Tease Duet In ‘Lion…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close