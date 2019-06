Barbz have been waiting patiently and Nicki Minaj has finally released a video to her new track called “Megatron.” It was released at midnight and has already garnered over 2 million views.

Minaj’s new man, Kenneth Petty, made a cameo in the video during the sauna scene.

What do you think of new visual?

Nicki Minaj Releases ‘Megatron’ Video! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

