What’s America’s Least Favorite Veggie?

I am a veggie lover so I can’t fathom how people can have a least favorite veggie, they’re all so good! Well, there’s a new survey of over 2000 U.S. adults that hands down named the least desirable vegetable to eat.

U.S. adults found the top most liked vegetable is corn, followed closely by potatoes, while carrots and tomatoes tied for third place.

Onions and green beans got high marks as well, but broccoli barely cracked the top ten, coming in at number eight on the list.

The most-hated veggie is the turnip, but also low on the list were beets, radishes, and Brussel sprouts. Over 25 percent of respondents said they never eat vegetables, and of those who do eat vegetables, just 36 percent say they include vegetables in their meals.

Posted June 20, 2019

