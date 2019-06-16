CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

Megan The Stallion Wale Birthday Bash ATL 2019

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Wale popped up on Megan Thee Stallion in the media room at Birthday Bash ATL 2019 and basically crashed her interview. The two have a solid relationship, and Wale likes to refer to Megan as bestie. He also graced the stage with Megan and performed their hit song, “Pole Dancer.” Check out the interview and the performance below…

Megan The Stallion & Wale

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

