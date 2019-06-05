DEPUTY ARRESTED IN FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING

Man, I can’t imagine being this guy right now. The deputy who was working as a resource officer at Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on the day of the mass shooting that left 17 people dead was arrested on 11 criminal charges because of his inaction.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, Scot Peterson was seen on video running with two staff members toward the building and pulling out his weapon, but then retreated and took up a position outside.

He is now being charged with child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury, and could potentially face a maximum prison sentence of nearly 100 years.

Peterson’s attorney said he’s being made into a scapegoat.

Peterson retired after the shooting rather than accept a suspension, and has now been fired.

