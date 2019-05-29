Entertainment
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Will Bring You To Tears [VIDEO]

America’s Got Talent kicked off its 14th season on Tuesday night and we may already have our most breathtaking performance of the season already.

Kodie Lee, a 22-year-old young man who is blind and autistic also happens to be a musical prodigy. His mom, Tina, helped him get to the stage and in front of the piano where he played an amazing rendition of Donny Hathaway‘s “A Song For You”. The moment was so powerful, it brought ALL of the judges to tears and new judge Gabrielle Union used the season’s first golden buzzer for Lee’s performance, meaning Lee’s going straight to the finals!

“I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life,” Simon Cowell said.

Watch Lee’s incredible performance below.

