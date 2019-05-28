Meek Mill To Sue Las Vegas Hotel For Racism

Later this week, expect Meek Mill to file a lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas for ordering him to leave the grounds and threatening to send Meek to jail. Joe Tacopina, Meek’s lawyer, will ask for “heavy monetary damages” for “lying and humiliating Meek,” also stating “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did.”

Tacopina also claims the hotel keeps a list of black rappers who are persona non grata. Among those listed allegedly are Yo Gotti and Blocboy JB, who have spoken out in the past about being denied at certain Vegas hotels.

The hotel has claimed they didn’t let Meek in because the venue was at capacity, but in the above video, you can hear one of the security guards barring Meek from entering because of an alleged incident in the past.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: