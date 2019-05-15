YFN Lucci’s Mercedes Shot Up In Atlanta, One Person Injured

Well damn!

YFN Lucci‘s prized red Mercedes G-Wagon was riddled with bullet holes from a drive-by shooting that left one person inside the vehicle injured.

According to TMZ, Lucci’s Mercedes SUV was shot up this past Friday night in Atlanta. When police responded, they found a man inside suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was not Lucci and he’s expected to make a full recovery but Lucci wasn’t listed on the police report.

Bullets ripped through the passenger windows on both sides, side doors, the vehicle’s rear window, the rear door, the bumper as well as one of the rear tires.

The victim was driving the vehicle according to authorities when shots began ringing out. He was shot in the left shoulder.

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 23 hours ago

