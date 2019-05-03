CLOSE
Music
Baby Love: Singer Keyshia Cole is Pregnant [Photo]

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Keyshia Cole is adding one more to her tribe.

The singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram Friday (May 3). She’s expecting the bundle of joy with boyfriend Niko Hale.

Cole shares a 9-year-old son with ex-husband Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson.

Congrats!

