Danny Brown’s New Album Is Executive Produced By Q-Tip?

Complex did some digging and came up with a news piece treasure for fans of the Detroit Rapper. Dan recently shared a sneak peak look at his upcoming Highsnobiety story. While his post did not show the cover photo in question it did offer a vital piece of his upcoming project via a block quote. “After a trilogy of records that rank among the decade’s most critically acclaimed Rap releases, Danny Brown has both nothing and everything to prove. Returning to the public eye with a Viceland show and fifth studio album, the Q-Tip produced U Know What I’m Saying?, he is presenting a new version of himself: Danny Brown, serious craftsman and burgeoning elder statesman of Rap”.

Yes you read that right. The face of A Tribe Called Quest is overseeing a Danny Brown project. He detailed the need for a veteran with his credentials to guide him through what maybe his most important work of his career. “If I didn’t get help, with somebody to find a direction, I didn’t know what the f*** to do at that time,” he explained. “I knew I couldn’t make an album like [Atrocity Exhibition] again. This is the easiest one because you got someone like him you can put your trust into.”

The story points out that ATCQ’s music has been in his DNA since being young as that was his father’s favorite group. Additionally The Abstract was the one who urged A-Trak to sign Brown to his Fool’s Gold label. U Know What I’m Saying? slated to be released later this year. El-P of Company Flow and Run The Jewels fame is the only guest to be confirmed as of yet.

