Should You Be Having Sex While You’re Fighting Illness?

Waking up with a headache is the worst

You’re sneezing and coughing and hacking up a lung, and your partner lies in bed next to you and goes “I don’t care if you’re sick, baby, I still want you.”

While the idea of being desired sexually with tissues stuffed up your nose may be thrilling, getting it on in the midst of a nasty battle of illness is not the best idea.

“The big concern is transmitting your infection from you to your partner, or vice-versa, depending on who’s sick,” Eshani Dixit, sex educator and medical student told Refinery 29.

