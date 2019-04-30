The Obamas Finally Reveal All The Projects They’re Working On At Netflix

Via Madamenoire:

Barack and Michelle Obama surprised all of us last year when they announced a multi-year production deal with streaming conglomerate Netflix which would include scripted series, documentaries, feature films and docuseries.

On Tuesday, along with their production company Higher Ground, the former POTUS and FLOTUS laid out the seven projects that will soon be released under their imprint, according to Shadow And Act.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“President and Mrs. Obama launched Higher Ground last spring to create content that embodies the core values of celebrating the human spirit through struggles and triumph; facing adversity through resilience, determination, and hope; lifting up new voices and stories to bring about change; and transcending divides to bring us together. The projects selected are a reflection of these values and a commitment to quality storytelling. Higher Ground expects to make additional project announcements in the coming months,” reads a statement from the company.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects,” President Obama said. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.”

“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” Michelle Obama said. “We think there’s something here for everyone—moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life — and the conversations they’ll generate.”

SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama Praises Beyonce For ‘Homecoming’ Doc: ‘Girl, You Make Me So Proud’

Among the projects include a feature film adaptation of David W. Blight’s Pulitzer Prize winning book, Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, Bloom, a drama that will explore the challenges presented to women and persons of color during the World War II era, American Factory, a documentary which will explore life in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a factory in the former General Motors plant, an adaptation of the New York Times Obituary series Overlooked, which pays tribute to people whose deaths went unreported by the paper, a series titled The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, based on a book by author Michael Lewis, Crimp Camp, a documentary which will explore life at a camp for disabled teenagers and Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, a 30 minute series for preschoolers.

“President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and the Higher Ground team are building a company focused on storytelling that exemplifies their core values,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix. “The breadth of their initial slate across series, film, documentary and family programming shows their commitment to diverse creators and unique voices that will resonate with our members around the world.”

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet 22 photos Launch gallery Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet 1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Source:Getty 4 of 22 5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. Michelle Obama Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. Michelle Obama Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. Michelle Obama visits UK Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. Michelle Obama visits UK Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie Jarrett Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community Center Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York City Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York City Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATION Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North London Source:Getty 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet Michelle Obama strut on stage at the Barclays Center in a pair of sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots that cost $3,900 and left shoe connoisseur/ moderator Sarah Jessica Parker with her jaw agape. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The former FLOTUS hit the promo trail earlier this year to promote her, now, best-selling book Becoming and quickly shot to the top of our favorite fashion moments of 2018 list with her stylish ensembles as she trekked around the world. But nothing tops her final tour look than this canary yellow dress and boots from Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2018 collection. https://twitter.com/The_A_Prentice/status/1075808068082950144 Aside from giving us countless gems about what to expect from a man, personal growth and self-reflection, she’s become our fashion queen wearing items straight off the runway. Becoming sold over 700,000 copies on the day it was released and shot to the top of best-selling book list with over 3 million copies sold on all platforms. Keep scrolling to see more looks from Michelle Obama on her Becoming book tour.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Obamas Finally Reveal All The Projects They’re Working On At Netflix was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com