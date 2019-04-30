The Obamas Finally Reveal All The Projects They’re Working On At Netflix

Via Madamenoire:
Barack and Michelle Obama surprised all of us last year when they announced a multi-year production deal with streaming conglomerate Netflix which would include scripted series, documentaries, feature films and docuseries.
On Tuesday, along with their production company Higher Ground, the former POTUS and FLOTUS laid out the seven projects that will soon be released under their imprint, according to Shadow And Act.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“President and Mrs. Obama launched Higher Ground last spring to create content that embodies the core values of celebrating the human spirit through struggles and triumph; facing adversity through resilience, determination, and hope; lifting up new voices and stories to bring about change; and transcending divides to bring us together. The projects selected are a reflection of these values and a commitment to quality storytelling. Higher Ground expects to make additional project announcements in the coming months,” reads a statement from the company.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects,” President Obama said. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.”
“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” Michelle Obama said. “We think there’s something here for everyone—moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life — and the conversations they’ll generate.”
SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama Praises Beyonce For ‘Homecoming’ Doc: ‘Girl, You Make Me So Proud’
Among the projects include a feature film adaptation of David W. Blight’s Pulitzer Prize winning book, Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, Bloom, a drama that will explore the challenges presented to women and persons of color during the World War II era, American Factory, a documentary which will explore life in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a factory in the former General Motors plant, an adaptation of the New York Times Obituary series Overlooked, which pays tribute to people whose deaths went unreported by the paper, a series titled The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, based on a book by author Michael Lewis, Crimp Camp, a documentary which will explore life at a camp for disabled teenagers and Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, a 30 minute series for preschoolers.
“President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and the Higher Ground team are building a company focused on storytelling that exemplifies their core values,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix. “The breadth of their initial slate across series, film, documentary and family programming shows their commitment to diverse creators and unique voices that will resonate with our members around the world.”
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLESource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie JarrettSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community CenterSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 20 of 22
21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATIONSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North LondonSource:Getty 22 of 22
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
- John Singleton Passes Away At 51
- Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students
The Obamas Finally Reveal All The Projects They’re Working On At Netflix was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com